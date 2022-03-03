Bohannon caps Clemson comeback, beats Georgia Tech 68-65

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Naz Bohannon converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left to complete a three-point play and cap a second-half comeback that lifted Clemson to a 68-65 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The win moves Clemson (15-15, 7-12) into 10th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-15) heads into its final game of the regular season at home Saturday against Boston College as the 15th seed and would face Clemson for a third time in a first-round tournament game.

Clemson trailed by six at the half but quickly cut its deficit to one, 35-34, after Ben Middlebrooks converted a three-point play two minutes in. Georgia Tech responded with a Kyle Sturdivant jumper and a Michael Devoe 3, and after Hunter Tyson hit a jumper for the Tigers, went on a 9-0 run that included a jumper and 3 from Sturdivant for a 13-point Yellow Jackets lead.

Trailing 55-44 with under nine minutes to play, Clemson scored 12 straight points, half on a pair of 3s from Al-Amir Dawes, to take a 56-55 lead with 5:12 left. The teams traded the lead until Rodney Howard tied the game with a free throw with :42 left. Bohannon, who did not score in the first half, got the ball at the top of the key after a Clemson time out and backed Devoe to the baseline and scored with 14 seconds left, drawing a foul and adding a free throw. Georgia Tech turned the ball over at the buzzer to end the game.

David Collins scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists for Clemson. Bohannon finished with nine points off the bench, all in the second half.

Devoe scored 15 points to lead Georgia Tech. Sturdivant scored 12 points and Howard contributed 11.

