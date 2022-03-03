Brazil's Palmeiras beats Athletico, wins Recopa Sudamericana

Gustavo Gomez of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates the opening goal scored by Ze Rafael of Brazil's Palmeiras during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer ... Gustavo Gomez of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates the opening goal scored by Ze Rafael of Brazil's Palmeiras during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Palmeiras won its first Recopa Sudamericana with a 2-0 victory against fellow Brazilian side Athletico. The two teams drew 2-2 in the first leg last week.

Athletico is the latest winner of the Copa Sudamericana, while Palmeiras lifted last year’s edition of the Copa Libertadores. the match features the champions of the previous year’s winners of South America’s premier club competitions.

Zé Rafael opened the scoring for Palmeiras in Sao Paulo in a free kick in the 50th minute. Danilo added the second in the 88th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports