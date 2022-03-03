Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US senators propose sanctions bill to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan

Bill would also require US president to implement sanctions 30 days after a triggering event

  2112
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 12:07
U.S. Capitol building.

U.S. Capitol building. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. senators on Wednesday (March 2) introduced a bill that would impose financial sanctions on China if it attacks Taiwan.

The bill would also require the president to implement sanctions 30 days after a triggering event.

Senators Rick Scott, Kevin Cramer, and John Kennedy jointly proposed the “Deterring Communist Chinese Aggression Against Taiwan Through Financial Sanctions Act” to prevent China from invading or blockading Taiwan, or militarily changing the status of Taiwan’s governance, according to a press release.

Scott called Taiwan one of America's “most important partners in the Asia-Pacific” and said the nation’s peace and stability are in America’s political, security, and economic interests.

He said the U.S. should support its partners in defending democracy and demonstrate resolve “to condemn and punish tyrants who attack our partners.” Scott said passing the bill will show Chinese leader Xi Jinping that if he copies Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, then he will “be met with economic isolation and severe financial sanctions.”

Cramer praised Taiwan as “a friend, good trading partner, and beacon of freedom and democracy.” He said the bill utilizes financial sanctions “as a deterrence to China trying to follow in Putin’s footsteps as it relates to Taiwan.”

Kennedy said the U.S. cannot let China have the opportunity to attack one of its vital partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The proposed bill would sever all financial transactions between the U.S. and China in the case of any Chinese aggression toward Taiwan. Penalties would include the prohibition on transactions of property, revocation of visas and restrictions on Chinese nationals involved in the use of force against Taiwan, and the prohibition on any transfers of credit or payments between financial institutions with China, per the press release.
Taiwan
China
U.S.
financial sanctions
Rick Scott
Kevin Cramer
John Kennedy

RELATED ARTICLES

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
2022/03/03 06:56
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
2022/03/02 19:06
Making sense of China's social media and the war in Ukraine
Making sense of China's social media and the war in Ukraine
2022/03/02 18:12
Taiwan public can now donate to Ukrainian refugee fund
Taiwan public can now donate to Ukrainian refugee fund
2022/03/02 17:52
New 1990 hotline launched for foreigners in Taiwan
New 1990 hotline launched for foreigners in Taiwan
2022/03/02 17:04

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"