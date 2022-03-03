Alexa
President says Taiwan will continue working with democratic partners

Tsai Ing-wen aims to make freedom, democracy 'more resilient'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 10:39
U.S. delegation at Presidential Office. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue to work with democratic partners, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at a banquet for the visiting U.S. delegation on Wednesday (March 2).

A delegation led by Michael Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and met with Tsai, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and other dignitaries to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other topics.

Tsai and Lai hosted a banquet at the Presidential Office on Wednesday evening for the delegation. Those in attendance wore “Stand with Ukraine” masks, CNA reported.

Tsai said that at this critical moment in history Taiwan will “work firmly” with the U.S. and global democratic partners, including Ukraine. She pledged to make "democracy and freedom more resilient” and to continue contributing to global and regional peace and stability.
