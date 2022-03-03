AP PHOTOS: Day 7, Ukrainians feeling weight of war

French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle standing behind the broken window of a bedroom in his house which was damaged by the shock waves of a R... French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle standing behind the broken window of a bedroom in his house which was damaged by the shock waves of a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Vyerko said he's prepared to use his rifle to shoot invaders because he has a daughter and grandson. "If they come here, I'll jab them with a pitchfork if I don't have weapons -- but I do have weapons," he said. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)