AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Larson, bottom right, lead the field during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in F... Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Larson, bottom right, lead the field during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kyle Larson, left, races ahead of Christopher Bell during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Cal... Kyle Larson, left, races ahead of Christopher Bell during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio ... Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.

Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by 0.195 seconds at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Larson's victory was his 11th in the last 35 Cup Series races. ... He won despite starting at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments to his Camaro. ... Tyler Reddick won the first two stages at Fontana and led 90 laps before crashing with a a flat tire. ... After two races, Aric Almirola is the only driver with a pair of top 10 finishes. ... The race featured 32 lead changes among nine drivers in the second race for the Next Gen car.

Next race: March 13, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 300

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m. and qualifying, 7 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 10th.

Last race: Cole Custer outran Noah Gragson in the third overtime to win for the second time in his career at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Allmendinger leads Gragson by one point and Justin Allgaier by three points through two races. They are among six drivers with two top-10 runs. ... Gragson is the only driver with two top-five finishes. ... Defending series champion Daniel Hemric is ninth in the standings.

Next race: March 12, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third.

Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.

Fast facts: Smith was the championship runner-up to Ben Rhodes last season. Rhodes is second in points after one race. ... Former NHRA racer Tanner Gray finished fourth in the season-opener at Daytona and is fourth in the standings.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott McLaughlin led 49 of 100 laps and held off reigning series champion Alex Palou over the closing laps for his first career victory in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Chandler, Arizona.

Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

