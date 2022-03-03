PLDT Brings Speed, Interactivity, and Connectivity to Customer Experience with Medallia and Kantar

The Philippines’ largest telecommunications company taps Medallia to help service the experience needs of an increasingly digital customer base

SINGAPORE and MANILA - Media OutReach - 3 March 2022 - Medallia, Inc. , the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that PLDT Inc., the Philippines’ largest, most diversified and fully integrated telecommunications company, and Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), PLDT’s wholly-owned wireless subsidiary, have selected Medallia as the customer experience platform of choice. Medallia will be supported by Kantar, an expert in data, insights, and consulting, in implementing the technology solution across PLDT and Smart. Medallia and Kantar joined the PLDT team at a digital signing ceremony to formalize the partnership.“A large part of our commitment to provide world-class connectivity for all Filipinos is to empower our people and processes with technology that allows them to render the best customer experience,” said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio. “Our engagement with Medallia and Kantar gives us this technology, and empowers us to listen and respond to our customers more effectively, as they are our North Star for all group-wide efforts.”With Medallia and Kantar, PLDT and Smart aim to optimise customer experience management across all channels, including digital platforms, mobile phone applications, and contact centres.“To thrive in the highly competitive world of telecommunications, providers must delight customers and employees by responding to their needs with the same speed, interactivity, and connectivity that they expect from your network,” said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. “Medallia helps amplify the voice of customers across all touchpoints, enabling PLDT and Smart to listen and act on feedback in a consistent, deliberate, and thoughtful manner. We look forward to working with PLDT and Smart to delight customers with world-class experiences.”Kantar, a global leader in data, insights, and consulting, will support Medallia in implementing the solution across PLDT and Smart. Medallia continues to expand across the telecommunications industry in APAC and currently works with customers in key markets including Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia, to help optimise their customer experience.For more information on Medallia solutions for telecommunications, please visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/telecommunications-media/

