Blackouts reported across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Counties and cities across Taiwan began reporting unexplained power outages on Thursday morning (March 3) and Taiwan Power Company (Taipower, 台電) personnel are currently investigating the cause.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, power outages were reported across Taiwan. Areas known to have been affected include Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, Keelung City, New Taipei City, Hualien City, Keelung City, and Tainan City.

Many districts in Taipei have been affected, even on Renai Road in front of the Office of the President is experiencing power outages with traffic lights at many intersections turning dark. Many intersections have turned into chaotic scenes with traffic police quickly dispatched to direct vehicles.

Firetrucks have been dispatched across the streets of many cities in Taiwan to deal with emergencies such as people being trapped in elevators.

Taipower said that an equipment failure in the Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung City's Yong'an District led to a disconnection from the southern power grid. Currently, whole districts of Tainan City and Kaohsiung City are suffering power outages, while rolling blackouts are also occurring in central and northern parts of the country.