Colorado advances past Washington in Pac-12 women's tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 06:24
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peanut Tuitele scored 16 points, Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 12 rebounds and fifth-seeded Colorado beat No. 12 seed Washington 64-52 on Wednesday to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Colorado (21-7) advances to play fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Arizona on Thursday after its first Pac-12 tournament win since it was held in Seattle in 2018.

Tuitele grabbed an offensive rebound and got it to Frida Formann in the corner for a 3-pointer — her first points of the game — to extend Colorado's lead to 57-51. Washington turned it over for a second straight possession and Colorado worked the shot clock down before Jaylyn Sherrod made a driving layup for an eight-point lead.

Quay Miller added nine points and seven rebounds for Colorado, which outrebounded Washington 46-30. Hollingshed recorded her 25th career double-double in the third quarter.

Nancy Mulkey and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points for Washington (7-16).

Washington took its first lead of the game on Mulkey's 3-pointer to make it 33-31 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. It was the first of four straight possessions with a made 3-pointer. After a Husky miss from distance, Colorado and Washington traded 3-pointers again as Colorado led 40-39 entering the fourth quarter. The teams combined to make 8 of 12 3-pointers in the third quarter — after combining for just 38 points in the first half.

Tameiya Sadler, a transfer from Washington, was taken off the court on a stretcher with 2:41 remaining after getting accidentally hit from behind by a teammate.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

