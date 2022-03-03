Alexa
Alabama pulls away from Auburn 75-68 in SEC opener

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 06:14
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14 points for the Crimson Tide (16-12), who face sixth-seeded Georgia in the second round on Thursday. Davis scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Mingo-Young had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Honesty Scott Grayson scored 13 points and Annie Hughes 12 for the Tigers (10-18), who lost to Alabama twice in the regular season by a total of 10 points. They have lost eight-straight to their state rivals. Aicha Coulibaly and Sania Wells scored 10 each.

Auburn made just 6 of 19 from the field, missed four free throws and had five turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Alabama, which made 8 of 13, including two 3s, and 7 of 8 free throws, had a 25-15 scoring advantage.

Cruce 3-pointers opened and closed the Alabama scoring and she had three 3s in the first quarter that ended with the Tide up 22-15. The Tigers closed within 35-31 at the half.

Auburn shot 41% and went 14 of 28 from the foul line. Alabama shot 49% and was plus-9 rebounding to offset 22 turnovers.

