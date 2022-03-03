Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tilson Thomas resigns from New World Symphony, lessens work

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 05:06
FILE - 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree conductor Michael Tilson Thomas arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinn...
FILE - 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree Michael Tilson Thomas attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, ...

FILE - 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree conductor Michael Tilson Thomas arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinn...

FILE - 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree Michael Tilson Thomas attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, ...

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is resigning as artistic director of the New World Symphony after 34 seasons with the orchestra, wanting to lessen administrative responsibilities as he deals with a brain tumor.

The 77-year-old had surgery last August for the tumor. He has conducted 20 concerts since then with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony.

“Making music with these great artists and for so many friends in the audience felt like coming home, like coming back to life. I couldn’t have been happier,” he wrote in a letter to friends that he made public Wednesday.

“It takes strength to meet the demands of the music and to collaborate on the highest level with the remarkable musicians who so generously welcomed me. I now see that it is time for me to consider what level of work and responsibilities I can sustain in the future.”

Tilson Thomas said he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive tumor.

“Currently the cancer is in check. But the future is uncertain as glioblastoma is a stealthy adversary. Its recurrence is, unfortunately, the rule rather than the exception,” he wrote. “I’m taking stock of my life and will be reducing my administrative responsibilities.”

Tilson Thomas will become the New World Orchestra's artistic director laureate and intends to work with orchestra fellows and alumni on projects. He did not give a specific date for the changes.

“I look forward to my work the remainder of this season with orchestras in the United States and Europe and to the many musical collaborations planned for next season,” Tilson Thomas wrote. “I intend to stick around for a bit. Creating and collaborating to make great music is what it’s all about for me. Every moment on stage with my colleagues is memorable.”

Updated : 2022-03-03 09:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
"