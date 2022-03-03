Alexa
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan

Pompeo to meet with Taiwanese officials, deliver think tank speech

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 06:56
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Taiwan.

He arrived on Wednesday night (March 2) at 7:38 p.m. and will depart on Saturday. "I've been looking forward to coming to visit with the people of Taiwan for a very long time," he said shortly after landing.

During his four-day trip, he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). He will also meet with people in business, academia, and civil society.

He will also deliver a speech at the Prospect Foundation on Friday. The Taipei-based think tank received a letter on Tuesday calling Pompeo an “American thug” and threatening that he would be shot and killed upon his arrival in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the police are already investigating the matter and that security will be closely coordinated by relevant units to ensure that Pompeo's itinerary goes smoothly.
Taiwan
Mike Pompeo
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Tsai Ing-wen

