North Carolina A&T beats Radford in Big South tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 04:20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Carolina A&T to a 78-71 overtime win over Radford in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Jeremy Robinson had 17 points for North Carolina A&T (12-19). Tyler Maye added 10 points.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for the Highlanders (11-18). Bryan Hart and Lewis Djonkam had 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-03 09:16 GMT+08:00

