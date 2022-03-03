Pacers' Jalen Smith fined $20K for profane language at ref

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots a 3-pointer between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and center Mo Bamba, right, during the first ... Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots a 3-pointer between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and center Mo Bamba, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith was fined $20,000 on Wednesday for directing profane language toward a game official after he was ejected during a loss in Orlando.

The incident occurred Monday night following Smith’s ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 119-103 loss to the Magic. Smith picking up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered.

Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the locker room. The Pacers got the 21-year-old from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Torrey Craig and cash at the trade deadline.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports