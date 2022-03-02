NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div m-Carolina 53 37 11 5 79 185 126 19-4-2 18-7-3 9-4-0 a-Tampa Bay 52 35 11 6 76 182 146 18-4-4 17-7-2 10-5-1 a-Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 23-6-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 a-Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 19-5-1 16-9-3 9-3-0 m-Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 15-8-5 18-6-3 10-4-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 17-5-3 16-10-2 7-4-0 Boston 54 32 18 4 68 161 146 16-10-1 16-8-3 12-3-1 Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 12-11-5 16-7-4 9-5-1 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 15-11-1 13-14-0 8-10-0 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 16-11-3 8-13-3 6-7-2 N.Y. Islanders 50 20 22 8 48 128 142 10-10-4 10-12-4 5-5-1 Ottawa 52 19 28 5 43 137 166 10-16-2 9-12-3 5-9-1 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 11-13-3 8-17-2 8-9-2 Philadelphia 53 16 27 10 42 131 184 9-14-5 7-13-5 4-10-4 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 8-14-4 8-16-4 5-9-4 Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206 8-17-1 5-17-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 54 40 10 4 84 218 153 23-3-2 17-7-2 13-4-2 c-St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 19-6-2 13-8-4 11-5-2 p-Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125 15-4-4 17-10-2 7-6-1 c-Minnesota 51 31 17 3 65 191 162 16-5-1 15-12-2 8-6-1 p-Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153 14-12-2 15-6-5 6-5-1 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 15-10-0 15-9-4 11-5-1 p-Vegas 54 30 20 4 64 175 157 15-12-3 15-8-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 54 30 21 3 63 179 171 14-11-0 16-10-3 13-3-0 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 19-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 15-10-4 11-11-5 9-6-3 Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 12-10-3 14-13-3 8-4-5 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 14-10-1 10-11-8 10-6-4 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 13-12-3 11-12-3 4-6-2 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 9-14-4 10-13-4 4-11-5 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 9-17-3 7-17-2 4-13-0 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195 7-20-1 7-15-3 5-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.