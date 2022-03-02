All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153 Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 137 117 Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 139 136 Hershey 51 26 19 3 3 58 152 142 Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 168 153 WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151 Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149 Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 47 31 11 5 0 67 166 127 Toronto 43 24 15 3 1 52 150 143 Laval 43 24 16 3 0 51 143 141 Rochester 50 26 19 3 2 57 167 177 Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136 Syracuse 47 21 19 6 1 49 136 149 Cleveland 48 17 21 6 4 44 129 160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 48 30 10 4 4 68 160 124 Manitoba 47 27 17 2 1 57 138 131 Milwaukee 53 26 21 4 2 58 158 160 Rockford 46 22 20 3 1 48 132 141 Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147 Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140 Texas 46 18 19 5 4 45 141 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 43 30 9 3 1 64 152 113 Ontario 45 29 10 3 3 64 184 140 Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130 Colorado 48 26 16 3 3 58 158 138 Abbotsford 43 22 17 3 1 48 145 128 Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131 San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136 Tucson 44 17 24 2 1 37 120 173 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Laval, 1 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.