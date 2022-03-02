Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/03/02 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 52 35 11 6 76 182 146
Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161
Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152
Boston 54 32 18 4 68 161 146
Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194
Ottawa 52 19 28 5 43 137 166
Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195
Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 53 37 11 5 79 185 126
Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148
N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134
Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156
Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196
N.Y. Islanders 50 20 22 8 48 128 142
New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197
Philadelphia 53 16 27 10 42 131 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 54 40 10 4 84 218 153
St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141
Minnesota 51 31 17 3 65 191 162
Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151
Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151
Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166
Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185
Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125
Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153
Vegas 54 30 20 4 64 175 157
Edmonton 54 30 21 3 63 179 171
Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172
Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158
San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168
Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.