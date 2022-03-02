NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 53 37 11 5 79 185 126 a-Tampa Bay 52 35 11 6 76 182 146 a-Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 a-Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 m-Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Boston 54 32 18 4 68 161 146 Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 N.Y. Islanders 50 20 22 8 48 128 142 Ottawa 52 19 28 5 43 137 166 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 Philadelphia 53 16 27 10 42 131 184 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 54 40 10 4 84 218 153 c-St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 p-Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125 c-Minnesota 51 31 17 3 65 191 162 p-Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 p-Vegas 54 30 20 4 64 175 157 Edmonton 54 30 21 3 63 179 171 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.