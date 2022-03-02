NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|m-Carolina
|53
|37
|11
|5
|79
|185
|126
|a-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|11
|6
|76
|182
|146
|a-Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|a-Toronto
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|197
|152
|m-Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|Boston
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|161
|146
|Washington
|55
|28
|18
|9
|65
|176
|156
|Columbus
|54
|28
|25
|1
|57
|179
|196
|Detroit
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|160
|194
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|20
|22
|8
|48
|128
|142
|Ottawa
|52
|19
|28
|5
|43
|137
|166
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|167
|197
|Philadelphia
|53
|16
|27
|10
|42
|131
|184
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|Montreal
|54
|13
|34
|7
|33
|127
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|54
|40
|10
|4
|84
|218
|153
|c-St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|p-Calgary
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|182
|125
|c-Minnesota
|51
|31
|17
|3
|65
|191
|162
|p-Los Angeles
|54
|29
|18
|7
|65
|159
|153
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|p-Vegas
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|175
|157
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|63
|179
|171
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|Anaheim
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|165
|172
|Vancouver
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|154
|158
|Winnipeg
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|163
|166
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Seattle
|55
|16
|34
|5
|37
|140
|196
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT
Calgary 5, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4
Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Anaheim 4, Boston 3
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.