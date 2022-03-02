Alexa
WTA Lyon Open Results

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 21:05
Wednesday At Palais des Sports Gerland Lyon, France Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Vitalia Diatchenko, , def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Singles Round of 16

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, ret.

Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.

Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, walkover.

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), , def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).

Updated : 2022-03-03 06:35 GMT+08:00

"