WTA Lyon Open Results

Wednesday At Palais des Sports Gerland Lyon, France Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Vitalia Diatchenko, , def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, ret.

Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.

Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), , def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).