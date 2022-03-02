WTA Lyon Open Results

Vitalia Diatchenko, , def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, ret.
Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.
Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.
Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, walkover.
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.
Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), , def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).