Former Norwich manager Farke quits as coach of Russian club

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke quit his job as coach of Russian club FC Krasnodar on Wednesday, a week after the invasion of Ukraine started.

Krasnodar said the club and Farke “reached a deal to end the contract by mutual agreement” and that the German's three assistant coaches would leave with him.

Farke had been in the job for only seven weeks after signing in January and had yet to oversee a game, first because of the winter break in the Russian season and then because Krasnodar's game last week was called off after the local airport was among several closed when the invasion began.

It was Farke's first job since he was fired by Norwich in November.

Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy was released from his contract Wednesday with Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg, which is owned by state gas company Gazprom.

“In connection with a difficult family situation, the player asked for his contract with the club to be ended early,” Zenit said in a statement which did not mention the war.

Rakitskiy played 108 games for Zenit but did not play in either of the club's two matches since the invasion began last Thursday, when he was with Zenit for a Europa League game in Spain.

Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol quit his job on Tuesday in protest of the invasion of Ukraine and Dynamo Moscow assistant coach Andriy Voronin, who is Ukrainian, also left his post. Ukrainian goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur left another club, Ural Yekaterinburg.

