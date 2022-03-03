Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, March 2, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;WSW;16;86%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;5;62%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Rain at times;14;11;A little rain, windy;14;4;WSW;30;78%;83%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;16;9;SW;12;69%;67%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;11;0;Partly sunny;11;0;ESE;19;63%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Snow showers;3;0;ESE;9;68%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;Mainly cloudy, warm;24;15;SSW;13;47%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-5;-15;Low clouds;-8;-14;S;11;96%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;NE;9;73%;53%;9

Athens, Greece;A little a.m. rain;9;2;Partly sunny;13;6;SSE;10;53%;10%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;23;13;Breezy;25;17;ENE;19;51%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Winds subsiding;29;11;WNW;26;25%;27%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;32;24;Humid with a t-storm;32;23;S;7;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;18;Periods of sun;29;16;E;16;23%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;12;64%;51%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Variable clouds;15;9;Partly sunny;15;9;NW;16;73%;31%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;16;0;Mostly sunny, mild;12;0;NNE;7;34%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-4;WSW;11;56%;16%;4

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;7;-4;Fog, then sun;7;-2;NNE;8;77%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;16;10;A little rain;19;10;SE;8;78%;86%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;SSE;12;66%;69%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;7;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-2;NNW;14;43%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;11;1;Periods of sun;12;0;ESE;7;67%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A stray p.m. shower;7;-2;Variable clouds;9;-3;E;9;55%;43%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;8;-7;Mostly sunny;8;-6;NE;6;62%;28%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;31;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;14;61%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;9;42%;88%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;NNW;11;51%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;29;12;Partly sunny, cooler;20;10;NW;21;38%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;24;17;Some sun, pleasant;22;17;S;14;67%;28%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;30;20;Mostly cloudy;31;20;E;5;53%;39%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;NNE;18;73%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;12;-2;Much colder;0;-1;E;16;52%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;24;NNE;18;52%;43%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning sunny;4;-2;Fog, then sun;7;-1;ENE;9;76%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;NNE;24;60%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warm;25;8;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;SSE;11;44%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Clearing;32;26;NE;18;67%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;26;14;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;8;53%;3%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;22;4;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;SSW;10;24%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Warm with hazy sun;33;16;NNE;9;43%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;9;76%;60%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;9;5;A little a.m. rain;9;1;W;16;82%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and mild;18;7;Mostly sunny, warm;20;9;NNE;15;27%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;20;13;P.M. rain, breezy;18;9;WNW;30;69%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;25;18;Partly sunny;26;20;SE;12;71%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;27;17;A t-shower in spots;24;18;NNE;7;76%;96%;9

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;26;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;ENE;17;60%;5%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;2;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-6;N;18;78%;5%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;Mostly cloudy;35;25;SE;9;54%;34%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;26;17;Becoming cloudy;22;17;E;13;78%;21%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;A p.m. shower or two;27;19;N;9;60%;70%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;34;20;Sunny;32;20;SE;12;25%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;22;13;Cooler;18;9;NE;17;58%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers of rain/snow;7;1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;SW;14;67%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;WSW;15;75%;95%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;25;Sunny and very warm;34;25;WNW;17;56%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;25;16;Partly sunny;26;17;NNE;10;58%;66%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;11;2;Mostly cloudy;13;1;SSW;9;32%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;18;Plenty of sun;31;18;NW;11;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;22;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;WSW;10;43%;26%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;40;24;Hot with hazy sun;39;22;N;21;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;4;1;A little snow;4;0;NNW;8;80%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;30;23;A shower or two;32;23;NE;9;58%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;S;8;60%;88%;13

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, less humid;31;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SW;7;52%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;9;73%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;16;4;Showers around;14;5;SE;12;70%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with clearing;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SSW;14;68%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;24;19;Mainly cloudy;24;19;SSE;9;80%;55%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;10;A little a.m. rain;16;10;NNW;21;65%;82%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;8;5;Cloudy and milder;12;7;SE;10;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Not as warm;22;12;S;11;62%;93%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;12;70%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;16;5;Cooler with rain;11;7;N;9;72%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;32;28;High clouds;33;27;NNE;16;60%;4%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;W;7;82%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Partly sunny;35;24;E;11;53%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in spots;28;17;Sunny;29;16;E;11;61%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and delightful;25;7;Sunny and nice;26;8;NNE;9;28%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;25;22;Partly sunny;25;22;ENE;16;58%;30%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;N;10;63%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;25;Clouding up, breezy;33;24;ENE;26;60%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasingly windy;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;NE;17;55%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-4;-14;Brisk and very cold;-10;-19;WNW;24;60%;27%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;1;-11;Decreasing clouds;0;-5;ENE;7;81%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;N;14;35%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NE;20;36%;1%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;11;3;Breezy and cooler;6;-6;NNW;24;35%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief showers;18;10;Rain tapering off;14;8;WNW;36;63%;90%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-4;-14;Cloudy and breezy;-6;-9;SW;26;85%;36%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;2;N;15;50%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;8;-5;Plenty of sun;5;-6;N;5;62%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snowy this afternoon;-2;-15;Brisk and very cold;-12;-20;W;23;60%;11%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;32;26;Couple of t-storms;32;25;ENE;14;71%;94%;12

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon showers;30;24;A couple of showers;31;24;NW;14;76%;91%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;30;23;A couple of showers;29;23;ENE;13;81%;94%;3

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;12;5;A morning shower;14;5;ESE;8;76%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;24;12;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;SE;19;49%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;8;55%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;27;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;NE;14;68%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;32;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;SSE;9;55%;72%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;6;-7;Fog, then sun;6;-3;NNW;7;54%;7%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;Plenty of sunshine;10;-5;SE;9;31%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;Periods of rain;18;12;ESE;13;74%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;9;Sunny intervals;19;9;NW;12;73%;78%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds breaking;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;E;11;66%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;6;2;Rain and snow shower;3;1;SSW;19;70%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;Variable cloudiness;4;-2;NNE;10;81%;13%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Sunny and very warm;34;24;WNW;13;59%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;32;19;Clouds and sun, hot;33;22;S;18;15%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;12;-1;Periods of sun;13;1;ENE;9;60%;30%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;1;0;Low clouds;2;-1;N;9;63%;21%;0

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;16;9;Rain and drizzle;14;10;WNW;11;83%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;26;19;Showers;25;19;ENE;21;73%;93%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Humid with a shower;29;24;E;16;77%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;N;10;62%;28%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly cloudy;23;11;ESE;10;27%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;32;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SSW;10;41%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;31;22;Some sun, a shower;31;22;N;10;70%;59%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;13;8;Rain tapering off;13;3;NNW;16;77%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers;12;6;A shower in places;9;4;NNE;9;78%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;9;-4;SW;8;44%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;7;Mild with clouds;18;9;SE;14;58%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;32;23;Showers around;32;25;NNW;15;74%;96%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Variable cloudiness;5;-6;SW;19;61%;22%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;29;24;A brief shower;29;24;E;21;72%;68%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;5;-1;Periods of sun;5;-3;N;10;66%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid with downpours;22;21;Rain, breezy, humid;24;21;SSE;26;82%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;22;18;Partly sunny, warmer;25;17;E;15;73%;33%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Overcast;3;-1;Mostly sunny;2;-2;NNE;14;79%;5%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;16;6;Clouding up, mild;20;9;ENE;8;30%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;12;7;A little a.m. rain;14;3;NNW;8;75%;99%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;18;11;Cloudy and mild;20;11;NE;10;29%;67%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;24;14;Showers around;16;11;W;31;60%;91%;5

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;16;-2;Partly sunny;14;4;SE;8;48%;21%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;14;8;Partly sunny;14;7;NNW;11;56%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;2;-7;Breezy and colder;-4;-9;W;26;50%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;13;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;SSE;5;57%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;17;7;W;7;67%;9%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;1;-21;Breezy in the p.m.;-4;-25;WNW;18;50%;91%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;12;6;Variable clouds;10;3;E;5;64%;30%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;7;-5;Mostly sunny;8;-3;NNW;10;49%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, very warm;32;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;SSE;6;44%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;4;-7;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;NNW;7;71%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;NNW;10;61%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;16;11;Partly sunny;19;13;E;12;64%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Partly sunny and hot;38;23;W;9;40%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;13;7;A couple of showers;16;2;E;8;57%;99%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-03 06:31 GMT+08:00

