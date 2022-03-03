Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, March 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;WSW;10;86%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;79;63;Partly sunny;81;64;NNE;3;62%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Rain at times;58;51;A little rain, windy;57;40;WSW;19;78%;83%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;65;44;Mostly sunny;60;48;SW;8;69%;67%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;52;32;Partly sunny;51;32;ESE;12;63%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;36;28;Snow showers;37;31;ESE;6;68%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, mild;67;51;Mainly cloudy, warm;74;58;SSW;8;47%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;23;5;Low clouds;18;7;S;7;96%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;NE;6;73%;53%;9

Athens, Greece;A little a.m. rain;49;36;Partly sunny;55;42;SSE;6;53%;10%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;73;55;Breezy;76;63;ENE;12;51%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;81;65;Winds subsiding;84;52;WNW;16;25%;27%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;90;73;S;5;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;88;64;Periods of sun;84;61;E;10;23%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;7;64%;51%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Variable clouds;59;49;Partly sunny;60;48;NW;10;73%;31%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;61;32;Mostly sunny, mild;54;32;NNE;5;34%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;44;30;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;WSW;7;56%;16%;4

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;44;24;Fog, then sun;44;29;NNE;5;77%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;61;49;A little rain;67;50;SE;5;78%;86%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSE;7;66%;69%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;45;26;Mostly sunny;46;29;NNW;9;43%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;53;33;Periods of sun;54;32;ESE;5;67%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A stray p.m. shower;44;29;Variable clouds;47;27;E;5;55%;43%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;47;19;Mostly sunny;47;20;NE;4;62%;28%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;87;69;Mostly sunny;80;70;E;9;61%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;67;Mostly sunny;84;66;ENE;6;42%;88%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NNW;7;51%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;85;54;Partly sunny, cooler;67;50;NW;13;38%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;76;63;Some sun, pleasant;72;62;S;9;67%;28%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;85;68;Mostly cloudy;88;68;E;3;53%;39%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;NNE;11;73%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;54;29;Much colder;32;30;E;10;52%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;92;78;Mostly cloudy;91;75;NNE;11;52%;43%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning sunny;39;29;Fog, then sun;45;30;ENE;6;76%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;81;64;Breezy in the p.m.;78;65;NNE;15;60%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warm;77;46;Mostly sunny, warm;78;54;SSE;7;44%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;89;77;Clearing;90;78;NE;11;67%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;57;Hazy sunshine;80;58;NNW;5;53%;3%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;71;39;Mostly sunny, warm;72;43;SSW;6;24%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;Warm with hazy sun;91;61;NNE;6;43%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;5;76%;60%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;48;42;A little a.m. rain;48;34;W;10;82%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and mild;64;44;Mostly sunny, warm;67;49;NNE;10;27%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;68;56;P.M. rain, breezy;65;49;WNW;18;69%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;77;64;Partly sunny;79;67;SE;7;71%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;81;63;A t-shower in spots;76;64;NNE;4;76%;96%;9

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;79;65;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;ENE;10;60%;5%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;36;27;Mostly sunny;37;21;N;11;78%;5%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;93;77;Mostly cloudy;94;77;SE;6;54%;34%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;78;63;Becoming cloudy;71;63;E;8;78%;21%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;66;A p.m. shower or two;81;65;N;5;60%;70%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;93;68;Sunny;90;68;SE;8;25%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;72;55;Cooler;65;48;NE;11;58%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers of rain/snow;44;34;Partly sunny, chilly;44;34;SW;9;67%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Afternoon showers;88;75;WSW;9;75%;95%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;88;78;Sunny and very warm;94;76;WNW;11;56%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;76;61;Partly sunny;80;62;NNE;6;58%;66%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;53;35;Mostly cloudy;55;33;SSW;5;32%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;64;Plenty of sun;88;64;NW;7;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;72;48;Hazy sunshine;75;48;WSW;6;43%;26%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;105;76;Hot with hazy sun;103;72;N;13;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;39;34;A little snow;39;32;NNW;5;80%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;86;73;A shower or two;89;73;NE;6;58%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;92;75;Partly sunny;93;75;S;5;60%;88%;13

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, less humid;89;67;Hazy sunshine;89;66;SW;4;52%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNW;5;73%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;61;39;Showers around;57;41;SE;7;70%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with clearing;93;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;SSW;9;68%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;75;66;Mainly cloudy;76;66;SSE;5;80%;55%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;51;A little a.m. rain;61;50;NNW;13;65%;82%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;47;42;Cloudy and milder;53;44;SE;6;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;Not as warm;71;53;S;7;62%;93%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SSW;7;70%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;61;40;Cooler with rain;52;44;N;6;72%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;90;82;High clouds;91;81;NNE;10;60%;4%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;W;4;82%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;Partly sunny;95;74;E;7;53%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in spots;82;62;Sunny;84;62;E;7;61%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and delightful;77;45;Sunny and nice;79;47;NNE;6;28%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;77;71;Partly sunny;78;72;ENE;10;58%;30%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;38;26;Variable cloudiness;37;29;N;6;63%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;99;77;Clouding up, breezy;92;76;ENE;16;60%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasingly windy;83;65;Sunshine, pleasant;78;67;NE;10;55%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;25;6;Brisk and very cold;14;-2;WNW;15;60%;27%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;34;13;Decreasing clouds;32;23;ENE;4;81%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;93;79;Hazy sunshine;93;78;N;9;35%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;NE;12;36%;1%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;52;38;Breezy and cooler;42;22;NNW;15;35%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief showers;65;50;Rain tapering off;57;46;WNW;23;63%;90%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;25;6;Cloudy and breezy;21;15;SW;16;85%;36%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;56;40;Mostly sunny;56;35;N;9;50%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;46;22;Plenty of sun;41;21;N;3;62%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snowy this afternoon;28;5;Brisk and very cold;11;-4;W;14;60%;11%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;89;78;Couple of t-storms;89;78;ENE;9;71%;94%;12

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon showers;86;75;A couple of showers;88;76;NW;9;76%;91%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;86;74;A couple of showers;84;73;ENE;8;81%;94%;3

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;54;41;A morning shower;57;41;ESE;5;76%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;75;54;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;SE;12;49%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;95;79;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;5;55%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;80;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;NE;9;68%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;89;69;An afternoon shower;90;69;SSE;5;55%;72%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;43;20;Fog, then sun;43;26;NNW;5;54%;7%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;50;26;Plenty of sunshine;50;24;SE;5;31%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;52;Periods of rain;65;53;ESE;8;74%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;66;48;Sunny intervals;66;48;NW;8;73%;78%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds breaking;89;75;A morning shower;89;75;E;7;66%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;42;35;Rain and snow shower;38;34;SSW;12;70%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;40;29;Variable cloudiness;39;29;NNE;6;81%;13%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;92;75;Sunny and very warm;93;75;WNW;8;59%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;89;67;Clouds and sun, hot;92;72;S;11;15%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;54;30;Periods of sun;56;33;ENE;6;60%;30%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;35;32;Low clouds;36;30;N;5;63%;21%;0

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;61;49;Rain and drizzle;58;49;WNW;7;83%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;78;66;Showers;76;66;ENE;13;73%;93%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Humid with a shower;84;74;E;10;77%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;N;6;62%;28%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;49;Mostly cloudy;74;51;ESE;6;27%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;90;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;SSW;6;41%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;88;71;Some sun, a shower;87;71;N;6;70%;59%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;56;46;Rain tapering off;55;38;NNW;10;77%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers;53;43;A shower in places;49;40;NNE;6;78%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;47;30;Plenty of sunshine;49;25;SW;5;44%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;45;Mild with clouds;64;48;SE;9;58%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;89;73;Showers around;90;77;NNW;9;74%;96%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Variable cloudiness;40;20;SW;12;61%;22%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;84;74;A brief shower;84;74;E;13;72%;68%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;41;30;Periods of sun;40;26;N;6;66%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid with downpours;71;70;Rain, breezy, humid;75;71;SSE;16;82%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;72;64;Partly sunny, warmer;77;63;E;9;73%;33%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Overcast;37;31;Mostly sunny;36;29;NNE;9;79%;5%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;61;42;Clouding up, mild;67;48;ENE;5;30%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;54;44;A little a.m. rain;57;37;NNW;5;75%;99%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;64;52;Cloudy and mild;68;52;NE;6;29%;67%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;75;58;Showers around;61;52;W;19;60%;91%;5

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;61;28;Partly sunny;57;39;SE;5;48%;21%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;58;46;Partly sunny;58;45;NNW;7;56%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;36;19;Breezy and colder;24;16;W;16;50%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;56;44;Mostly sunny;61;47;SSE;3;57%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;44;Partly sunny;63;44;W;4;67%;9%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;34;-6;Breezy in the p.m.;24;-13;WNW;11;50%;91%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;53;43;Variable clouds;50;38;E;3;64%;30%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;45;23;Mostly sunny;47;27;NNW;6;49%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, very warm;90;69;Sunshine, very hot;97;72;SSE;4;44%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;39;20;Variable cloudiness;38;28;NNW;4;71%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;43;24;Mostly cloudy;40;28;NNW;6;61%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;60;52;Partly sunny;66;55;E;7;64%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;W;5;40%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;55;44;A couple of showers;60;36;E;5;57%;99%;1

