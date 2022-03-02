Making sense of China's social media and the war in Ukraine

A photo describing a new meme circulating among Chinese netizens "Wu Xin Gong Zuo" which uses the Chinese character for Ukraine as a pl... A photo describing a new meme circulating among Chinese netizens "Wu Xin Gong Zuo" which uses the Chinese character for Ukraine as a play upon words to describe the feeling of not being able to concentrate on work due to the war in Eastern Europe. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Much has been written about China’s muted official response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

Analysts have scrambled to make sense of China’s diplomatic double-speak that both avoids condemning Moscow (or using the word “invasion” to describe the Russian military’s forced entry into Ukraine) while also hitting all of Beijing’s typical talking points about respecting the territorial sovereignty of all states, including Ukraine.

Some have called it China’s ‘murky position’, others ‘pro-Russian neutrality.’ As of Thursday (March 3), Beijing seems to be making attempt at ‘peacemaker’ as it signals willingness to play a role in finding a ceasefire.

While Chinese state media have been given express instructions to censor content unfavorable to Russia or that is pro-Western, the cacophony of responses on China’s social media landscape have run the gamut from outraged academics condemnation of Russian aggression, to ultra-nationalists using the opportunity to taunt Taiwan, to male netizens making lewd jokes about female refugees.

A minor diplomatic row even played out between Britain and Russia on Chinese platform Weibo after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s account posted a Chinese-language post urging Putin to step back from the brink. The Moscow embassy in Beijing later issued a harsh rebuke and called the post “absurd.”

Now, with so much focus on China’s reaction to the conflict, a new report from Business Insider sheds light on how the country’s social media platforms are mediating the conflict on their information ecosystems.

China’s leading short-video platform TikTok (known as Douyin in China) has blocked the accounts of Russian state-run TV network RT, and Sputnik, a Moscow-based news agency, but only on its platform in EU countries, an anonymous company spokesperson revealed. This is not because the ByteDance-owned platform is biased against Russian coverage, but rather that it must align with Brussels’ new ban on Kremlin-backed media that was announced in recent days.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (Feb. 27) Weibo — aka Chinese Twitter — confirmed it had taken down over 4,000 posts that were making light of the war in Ukraine. The platform, which has roughly 573 million monthly users, said it had banned 10,000 accounts for posting such content.

Tencent, the unicorn which owns Weixin (and its international version WeChat), circulated a post on Friday (Feb. 25) outlining guidelines for discussing the war. It requested users be objective and refrain from inappropriate humor (referencing sexist jokes about female refugees) or misinformation (calling out users who claimed university credits could be obtained by fighting in the conflict.)