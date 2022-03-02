Taiwan public can now donate to Ukrainian refugee fund

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war in their nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (March 2) announced that it has set up a special account through the Relieve Disaster Foundation.

The ministry filed an application for the special account with the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday, and received approval that same day. The special account will accept ATM and bank transfers from members of the public, effective immediately.

On Thursday (March 3), the Relieve Disaster Foundation will launch a new page on its website that will be able to accept credit card payments for up to one month. MOFA calls on the people of Taiwan to donate through this account to provide aid for the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

It has also instructed the Polish Office in Taipei to coordinate with the Polish government and designated NGOs in helping deliver donations from the Taiwanese people as soon as possible to provide Ukrainian refugees with timely aid.

For those wishing to make a donation to Ukrainian refugees, the payment information for MOFA's special disaster relief fund is listed below:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619



(Taiwan News image)