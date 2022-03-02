New 1990 hotline launched for foreigners in Taiwan

MOI launches new hotline for foreigners in Taiwan. (MOI photo) MOI launches new hotline for foreigners in Taiwan. (MOI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new hotline for foreigners in Taiwan was launched by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Wednesday (March 2), which will offer services in seven languages.

The original number “0800-024-111” was established in 2005, and provided information spanning a wide range of subjects from immigration regulations, interpretation, social welfare, health, to tax laws. Over 600,000 inquiries have been made to-date, per MOI.

To make the service more user-friendly, and the number easier to remember, work began last year and “1990” was adopted and became active Tuesday (March 1). The old number will still be available until June 30.

According to MOI, the 1990 service comes in seven languages; Mandarin, English, and Japanese services are run around the clock, while Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Cambodian inquiries are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and not on national holidays.

The hotline can be utilized when involving a third party. One alien resident sought interpretation help from the hotline during a dental appointment, an example of how the government has strived to provide a pleasant living environment for those who now call Taiwan home, the ministry noted.