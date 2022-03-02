Woman, family charged with murdering ex-boyfriend in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Changhua District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday (March 1) charged a woman and her family with the premeditated murder of her ex-boyfriend and abandoning his body.

According to the indictment, the woman, surnamed Lin (林), knew her boyfriend, surnamed Chang (張), kept a substantial amount of money in multiple bank accounts as well as the PIN to his debit cards. Lin was unsatisfied with his relationship with Chang, and the two frequently argued.

In June of last year, Lin began to hatch a plot to kill Chang and steal his savings, the indictment says.

The two broke up in September, and Lin returned to her family home in Fuxing Township, Changhua County, the following month. She allegedly conspired with her parents and younger brother to lure Chang there, murder him, dump his body, and use his bank cards to withdraw the money.

On Oct. 16, Lin brought Chang home and gave him a drink laced with sleeping pills, the prosecutor's office states. Once an unsuspecting Chang became drowsy, the Lin family allegedly strangled him to death and proceeded to withdraw a total of NT$4.7 million (US$167,680) from his accounts.

The accused then tied heavy objects to Chang’s body, which they dumped into Dong Luo River in Puyan Township the same day. As they were worried that the body would surface, they later returned to the spot and weighed it down with stones, the indictment says.

However, Chang’s body eventually floated to the surface anyway, and it was spotted and reported to the authorities on Oct. 29. Police then followed leads to the Lin family and arrested them on Nov. 3, per CNA.

Prosecutors claim it is obvious the family planned the murder together to get hold of the victim's money. They asked the court to hand down a severe punishment.