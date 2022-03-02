Europe 'grateful' to see Taiwan oppose war in region: European Commission VP

EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Europe is “grateful to see that Taiwan, together with all of our like-minded partners, is taking a clear stance against aggression and war" in the region, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Taipei Times op-ed on Wednesday (March 2).

Borrell noted that the world has witnessed the return of the “'law of the jungle’ where might makes right,” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This move not only threatens Ukraine but the security of Europe and the entire international rules-based order, he said.

He said there have been many global partners that have jumped into action to protect Ukraine, including Taiwan. The high representative said the Taiwanese know what it is like to “live under the shadow of threats and intimidation.”

“We stand together on the right side of history in the face of Russia’s horrifying attack on a free and sovereign country,” he said.

Borrell added that the world will never be the same again and stressed that it is vital for countries to come together to build a future based on trust, justice, and freedom.

“Might does not make right. Never did. Never will.”