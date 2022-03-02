Alexa
Taiwan President, VP, Premier to donate in support of Ukraine

Tsai Ing-wen, Lai Ching-te, Su Tseng-chang each to donate 1-month income to Ukraine relief account

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/03/02 16:21
President Tsai Ing-wen announces she, VP Lai Ching-te, and Premier Su Tseng-chang will donate to Ukraine. (Facebook, DPP screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen said she, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) will each donate one month of their income in support of Ukraine on Wednesday (March 2).

Tsai, who also serves as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair, made the announcement during her speech before the party’s Central Executive Committee assembly. She said they would make the donation after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced the account, which was opened through the Relieve Disaster Foundation.

“The world has seen Ukrainians stand up and fight to protect their own country, to defend democracy and freedom. The resolve of Ukrainians has moved the world, and Taiwan empathizes deeply,” Tsai said. “Due to the unity of Ukrainians, all democratic partners in the world have worked together more closely... As one of the world’s democratic partners, Taiwan is not absent; we are also fully supporting Ukraine.”

Tsai said she hopes the citizens of Taiwan as well as all DPP members and officials will respond to the cause, showing the world that Taiwan stands with Ukraine and with democracy and freedom. She added that meanwhile, the world is also paying close attention to Taiwan: “At this moment, situated at the forefront of democracy, Taiwan cannot afford not to be united.”

Shortly after Tsai gave her speech, MOFA announced that it had set up a Ukraine relief account to which citizens can donate starting on Wednesday. The account will remain open for a month.

MOFA said that in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help,” it has delegated the Taipei Representative Office in Poland to contact the Polish government and a non-governmental organization of its choosing to deliver the donations as soon as possible in order to help Ukrainian refugees.
