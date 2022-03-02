Taiwan legislators hold 'Stand with Ukraine' rally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over a dozen legislators and city councilors took part in a rally in Taipei on Wednesday (March 2) to express support for Ukraine as it struggles to fight off an invasion by Russian forces.

On Wednesday morning, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), Chen Ming-wen (陳明文), Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴), Wang Meihui (王美惠), Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘), and Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), as well as New Taipei City DPP councilors Peng Chia-yun (彭佳芸), Chung Hung-jen (鍾宏仁), and Liao I-kun (廖宜琨), among others held a press conference in front of the Legislative Yuan to show solidarity with Ukraine.

At the event, legislators and councilors held up signs which read "Stand with Ukraine" in English, "Taiwan stands up to support Ukraine" in Mandarin, and "Glory to Ukraine" in Ukrainian, while others held up yellow and blue balloons, signifying the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Some also held up signs that read "Taiwan can help. Poland first to help," as they wore yellow and blue face masks with the words "Stand with Ukraine" also emblazoned on them.

Lo said that the purpose of the rally was to inspire Taiwanese to express solidarity with Ukraine "across the streets of Taiwan." He suggested that the colors of the Ukrainian flag could be displayed in offices and homes.

In addition, Lo said that funds have been raised to make a batch of limited-edition masks that were worn by the legislators that day. He said that they will be placed in various civil service offices for the public to pick up.

Lo pointed out that when Russia first started its invasion last week, Poland was the first country to provide assistance to Ukraine and opened its doors to accept refugees. If Taiwanese companies or private companies want to donate, the Cabinet is setting up a special disaster relief department, while the Polish representative office in Taipei is also providing a list of certified humanitarian NGOs.

Chen was cited by CNA as saying that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been condemned by countries across the world and Taiwanese should also stand up and call for an end to the bloodshed and halt the war. Chiu Tai-yuan pointed out that he hopes the war will end soon, adding, "We must also uphold the human right to medical care and protect medical institutions and personnel so that they can properly treat the wounded and sick."



(Wu Yu-chin photo)



(Wang Meihui photo)



(Tsai Yi-yu photo)



(CNA photo)