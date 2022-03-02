Asian countries debate increased defense amid invasion of Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine now has leaders throughout Asia discussing the need for deterrence.

South Korea needs a nuclear-sharing agreement with America, presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suggested during a debate last Friday (Feb. 25), according to Nikkei. Not necessarily to keep U.S. nuclear weapons on South Korean military bases, but to “share America’s tactical nuclear weapons in Okinawa and Guam in case of an emergency,” Nikkei cited Ahn as saying.

While neither Okinawa nor Guam has American nuclear weapons, Ahn pictures a plan where strategic launchers already deployed there could be outfitted with bombs. He questioned if launching nuclear weapons from the U.S. mainland or submarines in response to North Korea’s threats were effective, the report said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Sunday (Feb. 27) also mentioned the idea of nuclear-sharing during a television appearance. “In NATO, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy take part in nuclear-sharing, hosting American nuclear weapons (on their bases),” Abe said.

Abe also called on Washington to abandon its decades-long policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan in favor of strategic clarity if China were to attempt an invasion of the country, according to Nikkei.

Current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida disagreed with Abe’s nuclear-sharing proposal on Monday (Feb. 28), saying it goes against Tokyo’s three “nonnuclear” principles of not possessing, not manufacturing, and not permitting nuclear weapons in Japan, per the report.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused Indo-Pacific countries to take stock of their deterrence measures in order to prevent similar invasions in the region, Nikkei said.

Talks of nuclear-sharing and strategic clarity on Taiwan are two sides of the same coin, Nikkei cited Nobukatsu Kanehara, a former Japanese diplomat and senior adviser to The Asia Group, as saying. “The lesson from Ukraine is that once war begins, it is difficult to stop. The discussion must center on how to ensure war does not break out over Taiwan,” he said.

If Washington were to state that it was willing to defend Taiwan and signal that nuclear weapons are on hand in the region, Taipei would in effect come under the American nuclear umbrella, the report said.

Meanwhile, a debate on CNN Philippines on Sunday saw six out of the nine presidential candidates saying Manila needed to take a clear position in support of Ukraine.

Before the debate, candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson pointed out the dangers of allowing Russia to set a precedent of invading a country and claiming it as its own. “It may happen to us, to our islands in the West Philippine Sea,” Lacson said in reference to China’s dubious claims to the South China Sea.

The invasion of Ukraine is “a textbook example of what not to do,” Nikkei cited Ashley Townshend, director of foreign policy and defense at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, as saying. “The West signaled that it won’t fight for Ukraine. Washington made the calculation that deterrence wasn’t worth the cost. However, since hostilities began, the West has reversed its position and has sought to arm the Ukrainians and, in real-time, develop a strategy of deterrence by denial.”

The biggest takeaway for leaders in Asia is “they can’t address the Taiwan scenario in real-time. They must prepare,” Townshend told Nikkei.