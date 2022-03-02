Second charter bus carrying Taiwanese fleeing Ukraine arrives in Poland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A second charter bus arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to evacuate citizens from Ukraine has arrived safely in Poland with 11 Taiwanese nationals on board.

In a press release, MOFA said the bus, which also carried nine spouses and Ukrainian family members of Taiwanese citizens, arrived in Poland at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday (March 2). The 20 total individuals were greeted at the border by staff members from the Taipei Representative Office in Poland and the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv, who will assist citizens with their travel needs depending on whether they wish to return to Taiwan or travel to another country.

So far, a total of 47 Taiwanese nationals originally in Ukraine have been evacuated under the joint effort of the Taipei representative offices in Russia, Poland, and Slovakia. Nine individuals remain in Ukraine, including seven in Kyiv (including two newborn children and one Taiwanese with whom MOFA recently contacted), one in Odessa, and one in Lviv.

MOFA said the Taipei Representative Office in Russia and the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv are maintaining contact with those remaining in Ukraine through group chats on messaging apps to provide the latest updates and safety advice. Meanwhile, MOFA once again urged Taiwanese citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine and strongly encouraged any Taiwanese in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible for safety.

Any Taiwanese still in Ukraine who have not yet contacted MOFA should immediately do so by calling the Taipei Representative Office in Russia’s number, +7-969-008-6111, or the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv’s number, +380-44-537-0982.



Ambassador Chen Lung-chin of Taiwan's Representative Office in Poland greets Taiwanese citizens arriving from Ukraine. (MOFA photo)