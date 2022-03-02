Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster moves south

Floodwaters continue to flow down the Brisbane river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to... Floodwaters continue to flow down the Brisbane river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Wreckage is washed up under a waterfront restaurant in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wet blankets dry outside a flooded home in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A damaged vehicle sits parked outside a flooded home in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A jogger pauses to watch debris float down the Brisbane river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A woman carrying bags of ice walks past flood debris in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Workers remove furniture from a hotel that flooded in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Two men bring damaged furniture from a flooded home to the curbside in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wreckage and debris litters a jetty on the river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A partially sunken boat is seen at a jetty on a river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A man removes debris from his flooded home in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Floodwaters continue to flow down the Brisbane river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

An unhinged pontoon drifts past apartments on the river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Floodwaters flow into an apartment building on the river in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A man uses an excavator to stack debris damaged by flood water in Lismore, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A man carries a bag of debris to add to the pile of items damaged by flood water in Lismore, Australia, Wednesday , March 2, 2022.

In this photo provided by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, water floods farm land near Maryborough, Australia Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney was preparing on Wednesday for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north began a massive cleanup operation after record floods that have claimed at least 14 lives along Australia’s east coast in recent days.

The torrential rain — as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late Wednesday and early Thursday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

“In the Sydney area, we have minor to major flood warnings current,” meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

In the New South Wales town of Lismore, 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney, a fourth death was confirmed on Wednesday as floodwaters drain from homes and searchers knock on doors.

The body of a man, aged in his 70s, was found ion a flooded apartment, a police statement said.

A man's body had been found floating in a main street earlier on Wednesday.

The population of 28,000 people was inundated when Wilsons River peaked Monday afternoon at its highest level since records began in 1880.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise in Lismore and its surrounding areas.

Dozens of suburbs remain flooded in Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city 750 kilometers (470 miles) north of Sydney, after the river that snakes through its center peaked on Monday.

The Queensland state capital had received 80% of its average annual rainfall within a few days.

The cleanup effort is underway and 8,000 volunteers had enlisted for what is known as the Mud Army, which helps those who were inundated.

Queensland has accounted for nine of the deaths from the flooding disaster that has resulted from a low-pressure system that is moving south.