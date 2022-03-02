Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taoist deity NFT released by temple in Taiwan's Tainan

Ji Gong gave his nod of approval to be minted as NFT after ‘jiaobei’ divination

  207
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/02 15:15
(Jigong NFT image)

(Jigong NFT image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan’s Pufa Daoji Temple (普法道濟寺) has issued Taiwan’s first Taoist deity-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), “Jigong NFTs” (“濟公NFTs“), promoting them as bringing good fortune to purchasers.

The temple says the NFTs are being minted in celebration of Ji Gong’s birthday and to carry forward his unwavering goal of bringing peace, human happiness and sustainability to the world.

Ji Gong was a deified monk who lived during the Song dynasty. He was kicked out of temples due to his habit of flouting monastery rules, such as abstention from eating meat and drinking alcohol.

After some time on the road, however, and with the guidance of great masters, legend has it he developed special thaumaturgical abilities which he used to heal the sick. This won him the adoration of the people, many of whom believed he was an incarnation of a Buddhist arhant, or enlightened person.

The NFTs are minted by Taiwan’s Chinsoft Co. (晉碩) in association with the temple.

On the eve of Jan. 29, with temple Chairman Chuang Yung-Chang (莊永長) as a witness, Chinsoft’s founder Hsu Chin-Yu (許晉瑜) sought approval from Ji Gong for the project. The deity responded positively after questions were proposed via “jiaobei” (or poe divination, whereby wooden blocks are thrown on the ground).

The temple held a press conference on Feb. 27 to announce the launch of the NFTs. That same day, they became available for bidding and purchase on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform.

A single Gold NFT and eight Silver NFTs will be sold to OpenSea users via auction. An additional 888 Bronze semi-fungible tokens (SFTs) will also be provided at set prices.

For more information, visit Pufa Daoji Temple’s website for the NFT project.
NFT
Jigong
Taoist deity
Tainan temples
OpenSea

RELATED ARTICLES

Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
2022/02/14 18:15
Platform owned by Taiwan's HTC to launch new NFT exchange in February
Platform owned by Taiwan's HTC to launch new NFT exchange in February
2022/01/27 15:44
LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan
LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan
2022/01/20 12:12
Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
2022/01/18 19:33
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
2022/01/17 18:15

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
"