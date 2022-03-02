Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 12:21
Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, getting past Northern Illinois 63-55 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (20-9, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (8-21, 5-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 14 points. Darweshi Hunter had six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Huskies, who beat Kent State 65-63 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
"