Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced two local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 2).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 47 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include a boy in his teens and a woman in her 20s, both of whom are Taiwanese citizens. They both tested positive for the virus while undergoing quarantine as contacts of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

The 47 cases include 29 males and 18 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 60s. Of these, 20 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 27 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 6 and March 1 from Vietnam (8 cases), the U.S., Indonesia, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Palau, South Africa, and Thailand. The country of origin of 15 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,353,317 COVID tests, with 6,332,488 coming back negative. Of the 20,582 confirmed cases, 5,087 were imported, 15,441 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.