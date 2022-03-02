Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Castaneda scores 22 to carry Akron over Ball State 79-60

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 11:27
Castaneda scores 22 to carry Akron over Ball State 79-60

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 22 points as Akron topped Ball State 79-60 on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Akron (20-9, 13-6 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Ali Ali added 16 points and Mikal Dawson had 11 points.

Tyler Cochran had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-16, 8-10). Demarius Jacobs added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Akron defeated Ball State 84-74 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
"