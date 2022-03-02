Lipscomb beats North Florida 74-65 in Atlantic Sun tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Lipscomb beat North Florida 74-65 in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Parker Hazen had 17 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (14-18). Will Pruitt added 13 points and six rebounds.

Jadyn Parker had 17 points for the Ospreys (11-20). Carter Hendricksen added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jose Placer had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com