VinFast and Pininfarina detail VF 8 and VF 9 designs

Unique design language and advanced technologies explained at MWC 2022

Pininfarina design optimizes aerodynamics, efficiency and aesthetics

VinFast exploring use of eco materials as part of its sustainability pledge

Exclusive reservation program for VF 8 and VF 9 open until April 5th

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach - 2 March 2022In collaboration with Pininfarina, the world-renowned design studio, VinFast's electric SUVs have been designed to offer impressive and stylish appearances while creating smarter and safer driving experiences.In terms of, Pininfarina utilized a modern design language to optimize aerodynamics and reduce energy consumption, while embracing the importance of aesthetics to promote the unique personalities of the vehicles. In combining the curves of sports cars, elongated lines typical of executive sedans, and the bold height and sharp profiles of SUVs, Pininfarina created unique identities and distinctive personalities for VF 8 and VF 9.of the two models is a combination of premium aesthetic standards and meticulous, sophisticated hand cut and sewn, complemented by the integration of advanced technologies to provide an enhanced ambience and calming environment. Seats are powered by intuitive controls that offer heating and ventilation to ensure absolute comfort. In further easing the pressure of busy commutes, the VF 9 Plus even offers massage functions.The VF 8 and VF 9 are equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen in the center console that minimizes the number of physical buttons while simplifying the interface. With the intuitive support of the high-resolution screen, drivers and passengers can easily navigate and enjoy a comprehensive driving experience on every journey. The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) technology projects onto the windshield to provide smart solutions that track the vehicle's essential information while ensuring the drivers keep their eyes on the road.Strongly committed to a sustainable future, VinFast is researching the application of eco-friendly materials, such as Eco-leatherette, for production in the interior cabin soon. VinFast also proactively applies multiple solutions that help reduce water waste and chemical emissions. Its innovative battery strategy is also designed and managed with a total recycling solution that minimizes environmental impacts and encourages sustainability., said:, added: "On February 28, VinFast presented details about the advanced technologies of its EV models at MWC22. In addition to being greener and safer, the partnership with world-renowned design studio, Pininfarina makes VinFast's EVs more efficient, attractive, and accessible for anyone considering joining the charge with VinFast and the global EV revolution.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.



About Vingroup



Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.



About Pininfarina



Global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. A group employing 500 people, offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States and listed on the Stock Exchange since 1986. Over the course of nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,200 vehicles and more than 600 projects in different areas, receiving numerous international awards.





