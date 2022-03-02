Japan recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine card, no quarantine for boosted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan on Tuesday (March 1) officially recognized Taiwan's COVID vaccine certificate for travelers arriving from Taiwan, enabling those who have received a booster shot to avoid quarantine entirely.

The Taipei Office Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association announced on Facebook that Japan has recognized Taiwan's "little yellow card." According to Japanese media, the Japanese government that day opened its borders to certain categories of visitors.

Japan is allowing in business people, students, and technical trainees. Their host company or school must complete their visa applications online in advance.

Japan has raised its cap on daily arrivals from 3,500 to 5,000. However, the country is still closed to tourists.

Japan's recognition of the certificate has immediate implications for travelers from Taiwan because proof of a COVID booster shot exempts travelers from a country where Omicron is not widespread from having to quarantine. Those who have not received a booster are required to quarantine for seven days.

If someone opts to undergo a PCR or rapid antigen test on the third day of their quarantine and the result is negative, they can present the result to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for permission to end the quarantine early.

To be recognized, Taiwanese vaccination cards must include the traveler's name, date of birth, vaccine name or manufacturer, vaccination dates, and the number of vaccinations. Travelers' first and second doses must have one of the following brands: Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen (one dose can be considered full vaccination). The booster shot can either be BNT or Moderna.