Central Arkansas gets past Stetson in Atlantic Sun tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 11:07
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Collin Cooper had a career-high 21 points as Central Arkansas narrowly defeated Stetson 74-73 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Cooper sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Eddy Kayouloud had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (11-19). Darious Hall added 13 points. Camren Hunter had seven assists.

Stephan Swenson had 13 points and 10 assists for the Hatters (11-19). Christiaan Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds. Wheza Panzo had 12 points.

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:47 GMT+08:00

