Robert Morris beats Youngstown State in Horizon tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 11:08
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-73 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Enoch Cheeks and Kam Farris added 12 points apiece for the Colonials (8-23, 5-16). Matt Mayers and Michael Green III chipped in 10 points each. Cheeks also had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 25 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (18-14). Tevin Olison added 17 points and nine rebounds.

"