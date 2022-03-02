Alexa
Davis scores 16 to carry Vermont past Maine 75-56

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:54
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Ryan Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds as Vermont defeated Maine 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Deloney, Ben Shungu and Nick Fiorillo each had 14 points for Vermont (25-5, 17-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight win.

Vukasin Masic had 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (6-23, 3-15).

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Vermont defeated Maine 81-68 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:45 GMT+08:00

