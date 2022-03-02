Alexa
Shriver scores 25 to carry Hartford over Albany 67-55

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:43
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — David Shriver had a season-high 25 points as Hartford defeated Albany 67-55 on Tuesday night.

Traci Carter had 17 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (11-18, 9-8 America East Conference). Briggs McClain added 10 points and six rebounds. Shriver made 7 of 9 3-pointers.

Jamel Horton tied a career high with 24 points for the Great Danes (13-17, 9-9).

The Hawks leveled the season series against the Great Danes. Albany defeated Hartford 71-52 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:45 GMT+08:00

"