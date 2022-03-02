Alexa
Foster carries New Hampshire over UMass Lowell 64-48

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:52
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Marco Foster, Jayden Martinez and Nick Johnson each scored 13 points to lead New Hampshire to a 64-48 win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday night.

Nick Guadarrama had 10 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire (15-12, 10-8 America East Conference).

Ayinde Hikim scored a career-high 22 points for the River Hawks (14-15, 6-11).

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks on the season. New Hampshire defeated UMass Lowell 67-61 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:45 GMT+08:00

