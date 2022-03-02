Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Banks leads St. Peter's over Manhattan 73-51

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:47
Banks leads St. Peter's over Manhattan 73-51

NEW YORK (AP) — Daryl Banks III posted 13 points as St. Peter's rolled past Manhattan 73-51 on Tuesday night.

Doug Edert, KC Ndefo and Fousseyni Drame each added 12 points for St. Peter's (15-11, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Warren Williams had 12 points for the Jaspers (14-14, 7-12). Josh Roberts added eight rebounds.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. St. Peter's defeated Manhattan 77-51 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
"