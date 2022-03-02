The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan

The Ukraine crisis is a lesson for the modern world and an invaluable one for Taiwan, which faces threats from China.

The world has seen many people from all walks of life join the fight in Ukraine. Images of their determination and readiness to defend their homeland with their lives have moved our hearts.

Russia has already suffered severe losses, and its troops are being met with fierce resistance on all fronts, which they did not expect.

Ukraine claims its forces have damaged or shot down dozens of Russian aircraft, destroyed hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles, and killed thousands of Russian soldiers. Those numbers are still increasing.

Germany’s attitude may have fit the changing realities the most. The country was originally reluctant to offer weapons to Ukraine and opted to send 5,000 helmets instead. After Ukraine’s unexpected success, however, Germany went against its own policy on sending lethal military aid to conflict zones and donated 1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers and 500 Stinger-class surface to air missiles.

This is the definition of “a just cause receives abundant support.” And Germany is not alone. The two weapons that have helped hobble the invading force the most, the FIM-92 Stinger and FGM-148 Javelin, were provided by Washington. The U.S. and European nations have stepped up their contributions, and the European Union is buying Ukraine hundreds of millions of euros' worth of arms in a first for the bloc.

In the Security Council vote on the resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine, Russia used its veto, while 11 countries voted in favor of the resolution, and China abstained. Perhaps China has decided it is too risky to openly side with Russia at the moment — however, the West and their close allies have agreed to impose economic sanctions and cut off strategic supplies to the country.

The biggest encouragement Ukraine has given us is confirmation that the defense of independence and freedom is valued by the world. The world has demonstrated that sovereignty cannot be infringed and that when a nation’s people are willing to fight for their autonomy, democratic countries will provide support for it to oppose the invasion by military, diplomatic, economic, and technological means.

“Heaven helps those who help themselves” is the best summary of the incident at hand. The people of Ukraine showed the world unity that transcends political parties and shattered Putin's expectations.

Every detail of this war is worth noting for Taiwan, from Russia’s malicious schemes, Ukraine’s composed response, the West’s careful calculations, the sanctions, and China’s self-marginalization. These are all signs of a changing world order, an event that could be the most significant international milestone beyond the pandemic.

One point to highlight is the establishment of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, its military reserve, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Last year, the Ukrainian government also allowed civilians to participate in tactical training for the first time.

The Ukrainians are now protecting Kyiv by dividing the capital into blocks. This, too, is something Taiwan should learn from Ukraine.

According to a survey conducted by the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society and the Taiwan International Studies Association at the end of last year, if China launched a military assault on Taiwan, 77.6% of respondents were willing to fight for their country.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that number will likely rise even higher. Taiwan should help Ukraine rebuild after the crisis and learn from its people’s resolution to protect their sovereignty.

On this issue, Taiwan has been “all talk” for too long. Though it is not the same as Ukraine and holds more advantages, it should take a leaf out of Ukraine’s book: if the Ukrainians can do it, the Taiwanese should be able to as well.