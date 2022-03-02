Alexa
Millner, Rollins each score 20, Toledo beats Buffalo 92-76

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:36
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. and Ryan Rollins scored 20 points apiece as Toledo defeated Buffalo 92-76 on Tuesday night.

RayJ Dennis had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Toledo (24-6, 16-3 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. JT Shumate added 14 points. Rollins also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Ronaldo Segu had 20 points for the Bulls (19-9, 13-5), whose nine-game win streak was snapped. Jeenathan Williams added 18 points. Maceo Jack had 13 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Toledo defeated Buffalo 86-75 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:44 GMT+08:00

"