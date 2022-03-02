Alexa
Kennesaw State tops Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 10:38
Kennesaw State tops Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun tourney

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 22 points as Kennesaw State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-73 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Demond Robinson had 18 points for Kennesaw State (13-17). Terrell Burden added 15 points and eight assists. Rodgers hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Devontae Blanton had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (13-18). Jomaru Brown added 22 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:43 GMT+08:00

