Ukraine: German foreign minister says 'Russia's war is a turning point'

Germany's Foreign Minister called on UN member states on Tuesday to vote in favor of a resolution strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Baerbock said the global community needed to make a choice between "peace and aggression, between justice and the will of the strongest, between acting and looking the other way."

Russia's war 'based on lies'

Baerbock said that Russia's attack on Ukraine has marked a turning point. "That is why this war is not just about Ukraine, not just about Europe, but about all of us. Russia's war marks the beginning of a new era. It is a turning point," Baerbock said.

Germany's top diplomat said "Russia's war is one of aggression and it is based on lies."

"You say you are acting in self defense, but the whole world, watched as you built up your troops over months in the preparation for this attack," Baerbock said.

Russia's claims that it was on a peacekeeping mission were categorically dismissed by the foreign minister.

"You say Russia is sending peacekeepers, but your tanks are not carrying water, your tanks are not carrying nutrition for babies, your tanks are not carrying peace. Your tanks are carrying death and destruction."

'Mr Lavrov: you won't deceive us'

Baerbock accused Russia of abusing its power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

And Baerbock had a scathing message for her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov."Mr Lavrov, you can deceive yourself, but you won't deceive us and you won't deceive our people, and you won't deceive your people," the foreign minister said.

Baerbock said she had the immense privilege of growing up in peace and security and referenced the founding of the United Nations following World War II, which she said was a "ruthless war launched by Nazi Germany."

Addressing allegations that Africans had been discriminated against while trying to cross the border, Baerbock said that "every refugee must receive protection, no matter what their nationality."

