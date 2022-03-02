Former Kiwis rugby league star Vatuvei jailed on drug charge

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ex-New Zealand rugby league star Manu Vatuvei was sentenced Wednesday to three years and seven months in prison for importing methamphetamine.

The 36-year-old former New Zealand Warriors winger pleaded guilty in the Manukau District Court last year to a single, representative charge of importing a Class A drug. The offense carried a potential life sentence.

Vatuvei was among four people arrested in 2019 after a major police operation. He was accused of importing, possessing and supplying methamphetamine.

The summary of facts in the case said Vatuvei assisted with import arrangements, including “making inquiries about imported packages and directing others.”

The offending occurred two years after Vatuvei’s retirement from rugby league. He played 226 matches for the New Zealand Warriors in Australia’s National Rugby League competition between 2004-17 and 29 tests for New Zealand from 2005-15.

Vatuvei’s lawyer Vivienne Feyen said from the age of 16 Vatuvei lived in the “structured environment” of professional sport and had guidance and support.

After retiring," Feyen said, “it is apparent that he was ill-equipped to make these fundamental life transitions. That goes to the heart of his decision-making process, his reasoning.

“He has fallen from grace. Not a little, but a long way.”

___

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports